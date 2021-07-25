Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 1565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Specifically, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

