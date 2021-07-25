3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

3i Group Plc (LON:III) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,445 to GBX 1,510. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as high as GBX 1,296.50 ($16.94) and last traded at GBX 1,296.50 ($16.94), with a volume of 346050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,263 ($16.50).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on III. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

In other news, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). Insiders have purchased a total of 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,373 over the last 90 days.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,216.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of £12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

