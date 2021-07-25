ADiTx Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 1,917 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the typical volume of 140 call options.

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. ADiTx Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

