BOX Token Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $4.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00255122 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000792 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

