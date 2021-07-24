Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Achieves $26.83 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $26.83 million and $198,331.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $49.43 or 0.00144438 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00123577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,148.16 or 0.99779196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.14 or 0.00874059 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 542,699 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

