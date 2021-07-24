Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.05 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $80.23 or 0.00234427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.29 or 0.00833614 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

