Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $298.46 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $298.46 or 0.00871185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $417.56 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00126837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00142682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.44 or 0.99442627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,211,542 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

