SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $60.87 million and approximately $52.93 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008629 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001543 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

