Meta (MTA) Price Reaches $2.75 on Top Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.70 or 0.00836851 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

