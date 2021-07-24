$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. Denny’s posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 189,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 230.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 231.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Denny’s by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

