Lympo (LYM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.00 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and $325,018.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.04 or 0.00834781 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

