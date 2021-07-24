Huobi Token (HT) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $120.60 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.99 or 0.00026391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.77 or 0.00832688 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.