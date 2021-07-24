W Green Pay (WGP) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $192,504.92 and $21,772.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.77 or 0.00832688 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WGPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.