OIN Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $140,912.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. OIN Finance has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $140,912.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00047952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.00832758 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,867,581 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

