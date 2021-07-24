PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.24 Million

Brokerages predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce sales of $258.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.08 million. PRA Group reported sales of $271.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PRA Group by 260.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PRA Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

