Unicly Genesis Collection Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $83,571.26 and approximately $130.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00123133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00143465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,959.29 or 0.99782942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.64 or 0.00880442 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UUNICLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.