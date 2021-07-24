$308.15 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post sales of $308.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.50 million and the highest is $308.80 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $141.93. 122,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $133.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.