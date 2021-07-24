$308.15 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post sales of $308.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.50 million and the highest is $308.80 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $141.93. 122,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $133.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

