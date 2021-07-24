Cryptocean (CRON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $198,944.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00005514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $198,944.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.13 or 0.00838633 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

