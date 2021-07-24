$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $578.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. 981,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

