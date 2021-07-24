West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.55 Million

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post $665.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $527.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $7.09 on Friday, reaching $381.07. The stock had a trading volume of 237,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,710. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.75 and a 1 year high of $381.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

