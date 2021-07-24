ThreeFold (TFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,937.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.38 million and $6,937.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00124423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,039.01 or 1.00115123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.00878260 BTC.

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

