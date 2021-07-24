Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $498,023.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00124423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,039.01 or 1.00115123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.00878260 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,108,604 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

