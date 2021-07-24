$7.79 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post sales of $7.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.97 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $33.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $35.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.60 billion to $44.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 14,129,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,677,040. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

