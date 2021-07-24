Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 72,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,486. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $530.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

