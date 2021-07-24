$32.30 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce $32.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $32.60 million. AxoGen reported sales of $22.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $134.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $134.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 311.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 464,556 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 113,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,617. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $813.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

