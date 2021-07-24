Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $276.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.35 million and the lowest is $273.91 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $246.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $97.92. 167,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

