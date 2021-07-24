Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report $22.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.43 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $96.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $107.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.59 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $259.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCPH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 130,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

