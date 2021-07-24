SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $481.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $478.00 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $424.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 449,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.35. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

