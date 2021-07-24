$313.17 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $313.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $315.50 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $214.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.65. 60,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,838. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,851.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

