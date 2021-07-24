Spectiv (SIG) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00837782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Spectiv

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

