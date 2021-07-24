Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce sales of $233.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.00 million and the lowest is $230.40 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $229.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $959.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $961.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $974.85 million, with estimates ranging from $965.70 million to $980.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 268,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
