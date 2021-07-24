Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce sales of $233.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.00 million and the lowest is $230.40 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $229.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $959.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $961.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $974.85 million, with estimates ranging from $965.70 million to $980.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 268,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

