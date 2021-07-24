Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $137.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.60 million and the highest is $139.90 million. Banner posted sales of $149.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $557.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.61 million to $558.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $558.92 million, with estimates ranging from $538.35 million to $585.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Banner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

BANR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.35. 113,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

