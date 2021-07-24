Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce sales of $62.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $67.80 million. Clarus posted sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $297.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $298.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $323.80 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 106,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,790. The firm has a market cap of $890.22 million, a P/E ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09. Clarus has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

