Xfinance Reaches Market Cap of $2.48 Million (XFI)

Xfinance (CURRENCY:XFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Xfinance has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Xfinance has a market cap of $2.48 million and $150,398.00 worth of Xfinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xfinance coin can currently be purchased for about $52.79 or 0.00153910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xfinance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.00841750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Xfinance Coin Profile

XFI is a coin. Xfinance’s total supply is 46,993 coins. Xfinance’s official website is xfinance.io . Xfinance’s official message board is medium.com/@nowex . Xfinance’s official Twitter account is @xfinance_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xfinance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield aggregator platform, which aims to build an aggregate liquidity pool, a leveraged trading platform, automatic market making, and other functional platforms. “

Xfinance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xfinance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xfinance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xfinance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Xfinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xfinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.