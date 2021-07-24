$28.00 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to post sales of $28.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 279,900%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.33 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.36. 470,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.58. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

