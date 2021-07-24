Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Posts Earnings Results

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%.
Shares of PLBC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.15. 11,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $172.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $33.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
Plumas Bancorp Company Profile
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.
