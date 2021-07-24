Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Posts Earnings Results

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

Shares of PLBC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.15. 11,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $172.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.