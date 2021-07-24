Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) PT at $201.80

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.67. The stock had a trading volume of 275,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

