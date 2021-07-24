Veil Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $252.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,213.61 or 1.00010891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00033409 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.57 or 0.01194314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00376292 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.99 or 0.00412138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00051151 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

