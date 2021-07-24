Brokerages Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.15). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07.

Shares of BCLI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 158,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,987. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

