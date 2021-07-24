Honest Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $70,899.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00144900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,273.99 or 1.00187393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.00883134 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

