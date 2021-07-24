Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCCI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 18,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,478. The company has a market cap of $660.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.64.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

