Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.58 Million

Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report $261.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $262.20 million. The Trade Desk reported sales of $139.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD traded up $7.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,687,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,064. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.61.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

