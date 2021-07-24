eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $68.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $73.54. 6,700,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.