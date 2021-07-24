Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,796. Prosus has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

