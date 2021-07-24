$266.72 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to announce sales of $266.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.47 million and the lowest is $255.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,088 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.