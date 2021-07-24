Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pearson by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pearson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

PSO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 122,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

