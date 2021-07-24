Warp Finance (WARP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $86.67 or 0.00254649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $405,078.85 and approximately $13.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

