ZINC Price Tops $0.0064 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $35,942.72 and $267.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00842114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZINCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.