$1.35 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.42. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.87.

CBOE stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.20. 782,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $100,783,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,082,000 after purchasing an additional 109,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.