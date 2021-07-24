Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.02. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

ALSN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 544,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

